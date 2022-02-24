Springville News: SPD introduces new K9 officer

Chief Wayne Walton and The Springville Police Department have announced the addition of K9 officer La La who will partner with Officer Brandon Keith.
La La and Officer Keith are training together and are close to completing their certification. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be notified by other officers or Chief Walton of any situation involving narcotics. This is an ongoing effort to keep our community and schools safe and drug free.
The Springville Area Rotary Satellite Club has selected its February students of the month, Madison Isbell and Conner Gilmer and teacher of the month, Jennifer Brand. The Club meets at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at 210 Walker Drive in Springville, or for more information, email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.
Local Boy Scout Troop 845 is selling pine straw to help them go to Summer Camp and for a winter camping trip to Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico. The prices are $6 a bale pick up only, $7 a bale delivery (five bale minimum) and $8 delivery and spread (five bale minimum). The next delivery dates are Feb. 26 and March 5. Order yours now on Facebook at Boy Scout Troop 845 or send a Facebook message to Katie Blankenship Wagner.
Congratulations to Springville High School seniors Derek Moore and Gavin Gooch for their Class 7A, Area 13 all-tournament selections.
Congratulations to Stopwatch Urgent Care for receiving a five-star review on Google. If you have been seen at Stopwatch go to Google and give them a review to help them reach their goal of clinic of the quarter and year.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!