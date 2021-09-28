Springville News: SPD and SES kick off ‘Toys for Tots’ early this year

The Springville Police department is coordinating with Ms. Tami Tucker Spires of Springville Elementary School and “Toys For Tots” to start early to make sure all children of Springville have a good Christmas this year.
You can donate a new, unwrapped gift for the children to the Springville Police Department during normal business hours. The Police Department is located at 150 Walker Drive next to the Springville Fire Department.
Chris Hill was recently named principal of Springville Elementary School. Mr. Hill has 25 years of experience in education and has been assistant principal at SES for 15 years. Congratulations, Mr. Hill.
The Springville Tigers had an impressive win over the Fultondale Wildcats during a busy and fun homecoming weekend. Not only was there a great football game, there was an excellent performance by the band, a great parade and, to top it all off, Arts and Crafts at Homestead Hollow. The Tigers will play Southside High School at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Congratulations to Springville High School homecoming queen Lana James.
