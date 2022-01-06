Springville News: Sign up now for ‘Alert St. Clair’

Springville residents, please note “Alert St. Clair” is a new alert system that will allow you to receive notifications regarding critical situations like severe weather information via cell phone, landline phone, email or text message quickly and effectively.
You decide what event you wish to be notified about and how you would like to receive the alert. Register through the new website at www.stcema.org. Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey says all outdoor weather sirens in St. Clair County have been removed from service and this new alert system will allow you to receive notifications. For more information, on Facebook go to St. Clair County EMA.
The Springville Public Library has Beginner Yoga By Nancy scheduled on Friday, Jan. 7, 14, and 21 at noon (beginner mat yoga) and 12:30 p.m (chair yoga). Due to limited space, registration is required. Also, preschool craft bag pickup will keep your little ones busy this January and will be available in the Children's Annex during the weeks of Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, with a different craft theme each week.
Preschool Story time resumes on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. For more information about any of these activities, call the library at 205-467-2339,
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!