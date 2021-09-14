Springville News: SHS to hold youth softball camp

Springville High School Tigers Softball Youth Camp will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Sept. 30, with on-site registration from 5-5:30 p.m. at the Springville High School Softball field. This camp is for grades 1 through 6 and is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost is $40 per participant. Items needed, softball gear such as gloves, cleats, helmet, bat, etc. Please bring your own water bottle with your name labeled. For more information, contact Coach Taruc at johnpaul.taruc@sccboe.org.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Fall Yard and Bake Sale on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition, barbecue and rib plates with chips, baked beans and drink will be available for $7 on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The sale will be held at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road, Springville. It's across the street from the National Guard Armory. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the Fire District. Join us for good food and bargains.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the National Day of Student Prayer and See You at the Pole will be observed at Springville High School at 7 a.m. See You at the Pole is simply a prayer rally where students meet at the school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school and nation to God. It is a student initiated, student organized and student led event. However, parents, churches and families are encouraged to participate. See You at the Pole.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week...Cheers !