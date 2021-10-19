Springville News: SHS Key Club kicks off poinsettia sale

The Springville High School Key Club is taking orders for its Poinsettia sale now through Friday, Oct. 29, with delivery after Thanksgiving. The funds raised will be for Children's Hospital and state convention expenses. For more information, email Amanda.Umphrey@sccboe.org.
If you love Springville history and heritage, local historian Jerry Smith has several wonderful books available for your enjoyment. Uniquely St Clair ($25 which includes mailing) is historical profiles and legends that made St. Clair County unique.
It is full of stories with pictures about Springville. Read about the Springville Lake, when Hollywood came to Springville, when President Roosevelt came to Springville, and the fiery train explosion.
Bless the Heart of Dixie ($11 which includes mailing) emphasizes the unique way we speak and what is important to us. This book had us laughing out loud. Order your books today and you won't be disappointed. They are great keepsakes and wonderful Christmas gifts. To order yours, send a check to Jerry Smith at 1592 Bowman Circle in Pell City.
The first Haunted Car Wash and the only Springville Haunted Car Wash is going on right now. The next event is this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, and after that Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 8-11 p.m. The line will be stopped at 11 p.m. The cost is $20. Monthly memberships do not work for the Haunted Wash.
Come to Homestead Hollow for The Fall Music Festival this Saturday, Oct. 23. Gates open at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy three bands: Deputy 5, Shootin You Straight: The Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band and Departure: The Journey Tribute Band. For more information go to HomesteadHollow.com.
