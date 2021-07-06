Springville News: SHS cross country to host first-ever invitational meet

Springville High School will be hosting its first-ever cross country invitational meet at Homestead Hollow on Oct. 9. Any seventh through 12th-grade athletes who may be interested in running should contact head cross country coach Steve Watson. There will be middle school and high school divisions. Top 10 finishers will receive medals in all divisions. The top two teams in each division will also receive awards.
Springville Elementary will host a “Meet the Teacher” event on the following days from 3 to 6 p.m. Kindergarten and fifth grade will have theirs on Aug. 4, pre-K, second and fourth grades will be Aug. 5 and first and third grade will be Aug. 6.
Congratulations to John Paul Taruc for being selected as the new Springville High School head softball coach.
In case you haven't heard, Nichols Nook has had a grand re-opening. Be sure to stop in for some coffee and good conversation. It is currently open Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Coming soon, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
