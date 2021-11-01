Springville News: SHS Beta club to host canned food drive

The Springville High School Senior Beta Club is hosting a canned food drive to help SHS student families and members of the Springville community for the holidays.
Any canned food not donated to students will be donated to The Mission which helps community residents. Donations are welcome until Friday, Nov. 19. Please help stamp out hunger in our community. For more information, contact Cynthia Higdon at Springville High School at (205) 467-7833.
It is that time of the year again. The Springville Fire Department's 21st annual Thanksgiving Turkey Sale is now taking orders until Nov. 21. Cooked and ready for pickup on Thanksgiving morning before 9 a.m. Cajun fried or smoked whole turkey (12-16 pounds) at $60, whole smoked hams (6-8 pounds) $70 and a half smoked ham (8-10 pounds) for $50. To place an order or for more information call (205) 467-2703. Sponsored by the Fire Department Auxiliary to benefit the Springville Fire Department.
The Davis Lake Fire District will be selling barbecue and rib plates on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Plates will include either barbecue or ribs plus baked beans, chips and drink. Cost is $7. In addition, donations of Christmas items will still be accepted from Monday, Nov. 8, to Thursday, Nov. 11, at Station No. 1 at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory). Christmas decorations will be sold on Friday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds go towards operating expenses and equipment for the Fire District.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.