Springville News: SFD unveils monument remembering Jared Echols

The Springville Fire Department is constructing a memorial garden and recently unveiled a monument in remembrance of firefighter Jared Echols on the second anniversary of his line-of-duty death. Springville Fire Department personnel honored Jared with a wreath-laying ceremony and unveiling of the monument. The monument will be the center focus of the Memorial Garden which is located beside Fire Station #1 on Walker Drive.
Studio 5:14 is hosting their fourth annual Back to School Haircut Bash on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Studio 5:14 from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $10. Come as a walk-in. There will be four stylists on board to take on the day. Refreshments and fun time provided. Studio 5:14 is located at 6472 U.S. Highway 11 (Main Street).
Congratulations to Springville native Cassidy Jo Jacks, the new Miss Arizona USA. She will now prepare for the 70th edition of the Miss USA 2021 pageant.
The city of Springville is seeking interest in reopening the Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. If you are a local vendor interested in selling, please go to the city of Springville, Alabama Facebook page and fill out the city of Springville Farmers Market Vendor Interest 2021-22 Season form. Food trucks are also welcome with applicable permits. If there is enough interest, the Farmers Market will open this summer.
