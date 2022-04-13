Springville News: Senior center to host Easter bake sale on Sunday

The Springville Senior Center at 209 Robinson St. will be having a bake sale for Easter on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Go by and get your Easter goodies and support a good cause. Also, the center will be having a silent auction next month from May 11-14. Make your plans now. The auction starts at 8 a.m. on May 11 and ends at 10 a.m. on May 14. There will also be a yard sale outside. The tables for the yard sale are $10, and only seven tables are available. Any local businesses who would like to donate, please call the Senior Center at 205-467-6022. Proceeds from both events will go to the bus fundraiser.
The Springville AL-126 Civil Air Patrol squadron has something fun and exciting for your 12-18-year-olds. There are several areas of study, including aerospace, leadership, fitness and character development. There are also orientation flights that provide an opportunity to fly a plane. The squadron meets every Tuesday night at the Springville armory at 6 p.m.
The Springville Public Library will be open this Saturday, April 16, and every first and third Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Wishing you and yours a wonderful Easter. Remember the reason for the season. If you are looking for a sunrise service this Easter, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church will be having one at 6 a.m.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!