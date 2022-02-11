Springville News: Senior Center to hold fundraiser for new bus

The Springville Senior Center will have a fundraiser lunch with proceeds going toward a new bus. The fundraiser is a Valentine's Spaghetti lunch at the VFW at noon. The cost is $5 for senior citizens and $10 for the public. The lunch includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and drink. For pre-orders or take outs call 205-467-6022. This is a great opportunity to help and support the Senior Center. Call now and place your order.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual election and by-laws changes meeting Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in conjunction with the monthly board meeting at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the armory).
The Springville HIgh School football program will hold a meeting Feb. 20 from 2-3 p.m. at One Eighty Church for those in grades 8-11 who are interested in playing football this season. The Springville Middle School football meeting will be Feb. 27 from 2-3 p.m. also at One Eighty Church for those in grades 6-7 who are interested.
The Queen of Hearts Pageant for K-12 grades will be Saturday, Feb. 26, at Springville Middle School. For more information, contact Gina Vines at 205-504-5079.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!