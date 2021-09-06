Springville News: Senior Center gets new sitting area

The Springville Senior Center would like to thank Joseph Golightly and parent Amie Lawrence Golightly for creating a sitting area out back for their seniors.
Joseph is an Eagle Scout candidate with District 3 Rivers, Troop 845. Congratulations Joseph on a job well done, the Senior Center appreciates it.
The Springville Public Library began a writer's group this month for adult writers and all genres. The group will have ten people and the purpose is to support each other and share their work for critique and advice.
Writer's groups are support groups to help each other write, find agents, publishers and readers. The first meeting was last Saturday but the group will meet each month. If you are interested or would like more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.
Tammy Little Haynes, who was Miss Alabama 1984, has won the 35th Ms. Senior Alabama on Aug. 28 at the Springville Camp and Conference Center
Springville residents are invited to Smith Tomato's fifth annual Fall on the Farm, which is looking for vendors. Mark your calendar now. It will be Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. featuring food, arts and crafts. Smith Tomato is a family owned farm specializing in vine ripe tomatoes and produce and is located at 4575 Loop Road in Steele.
