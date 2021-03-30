Springville News: Preservation Society to host tours of the city

The Springville Preservation Society will host downtown walking tours of Springville every Saturday morning in April. It is a free, guided walking tour of downtown Springville.
We will take a leisurely walk through Main Street and hear stories about the history of Pink Town, as we were originally called. The walks will begin at the museum at 10 a.m. and continue until the last tour at 1 p.m.
Each walk takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Multiple tour guides will be on hand making your wait for a tour short. The walk is slow but steady.
The true stories will surprise you, such as the college that was once located downtown or the special train with a huge sum of money that was shipped into Springville during the depression to calm the nerves of the banking customers.
Also, the dog that had his own charge account at the local feed and seed store, or a huge traffic light that was turned on and off and used for target practice by local citizens. There is so much history right here in our little town.
To join the tours just go to the museum located in the old Masonic Lodge building across the street from the Methodist Church. Be sure to come out one or more of the Saturdays in April and learn about our historic hometown.
When the tours are over, spend the rest of the day browsing local shops, businesses and the museum or eating at one of our restaurants.
There is also a wonderful city park to enjoy with two large lakes, walking paths, a covered bridge and large playground. Come on out and join your neighbors and friends at the Preservation Society walking tours.
Beginning April 3, the Springville Museum of City History will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spread the word to all your friends and neighbors.
Walmart Springville recently supported the Springville Police Department through their local community grant program and presented the department with a $5,000 check.
The Little Miss and Mr. Springville pageant will be Saturday at the middle school auditorium. Pageant times are 2 p.m. for pre-k and kindergarten, 3 p.m. for first grade, 4 p.m. second grade, 5 p.m. third grade, 6 p.m. fourth grade and 7 p.m. Little Mr. and Miss Springville for fifth grade.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!