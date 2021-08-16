Springville News: Preservation Society to host contest for the city’s new slogan

The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce wishes all of our teachers, staff, administrators and students a successful, safe and healthy school year. It's always great to be a Springville Tiger.
The Springville Preservation Society is hosting a contest for the best slogan for the town of Springville.
What does Springville mean to you? Let us know in a few words and submit your motto to Springvillemotto@gmail.com. The entries must be emailed. State your first and last names to receive credit if you win. Only one entry per person. All entries due by Sept. 1. If any two entries are the same, the one emailed first will win. Prize will be local fame and a gift basket from area businesses. The community will have the final vote. For more information go to the Springville Elementary School page on Facebook.
The Springville Public Library presents Homeschool Breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Meet other homeschool families, chat about school plans, share tips, ask questions and provide input. Registration is requested. For more information call 205-467-7261.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers!