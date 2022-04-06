Springville News: Preservation Society to host 7th annual Spring Fashion Show

The Springville Preservation Society is presenting the seventh annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center at 6471 Highway 11 (Main Street).
Fashions by Silver Linings, Old Post Office and Cloth on Main. Tickets are $25, which includes a catered lunch, entertainment and door prizes. For tickets call Frank Waid at 205-837-7790. Come on out and join in on the fashion, food and fun.
The Springville Senior Center is making shirts for their bus fundraiser. The shirts are $20 each. They have several shirts with quotes on display or you can put one of your own. Sizes are small to 2XL. To see a few of the shirts, go to the Springville Senior Center Facebook page and scroll down. For more information, call 205-467-6022.
Aaron Saxon and Springville's Mighty Band from Tiger Land will present the 2022-23 marching production, The Final Frontier: Family, Commitment, Perseverance, Excellence. Go to the Springville Tiger Pride Facebook page and look at the video presentation. We can't wait to see this on the field. We know it will be awesome.
Don't forget The Davis Lake Fire District Spring Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!