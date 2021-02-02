Springville News: Preservation Society restores old red light

A highlight of the Springville Preservation Society for 2020 was the restoration of the old Springville Red Light in the museum.
The old red light once hung at the intersection of U.S. Highway 11 and Robinson Street and is now on display completely restored and working.
A huge thank you to Buddy Goolsby for all the time and money he put into this awesome project. Hopefully, the museum will be open soon so everyone can come and see this iconic piece of Springville history.
Would you like to know what is going on with the many projects of the Springville Preservation Society and possibly get involved and help preserve the history of Springville? The Preservation Society is having Zoom meetings you can attend by sending your email address to Frank Waid.
You will then receive an invitation with the link for the meeting. For more information or if you want to attend, call 205-837-7790 for text message or email frankwwaid@gmail.com
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual board election and "By Laws Changes" meeting Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Station 1, located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the National Guard Armory). A regular board meeting will follow immediately.
Congratulations to the Springville High School varsity boys, girls and junior varsity boys basketball teams. They are St. Clair County champions for 2021.
More exciting small business growth in our community. Welcome Salon Chee, a salon and boutique and All About That Dress featuring prom, pageant and bridesmaid shopping and retail. Remember to shop locally and support our local businesses.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!