SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Plan visit to Springville Historic District on Nov. 14

Enjoy the Springville Historic District on Main Street on Nov. 14. The shops will be filled with great selections. Spend the day, have lunch and shop locally. You are all invited.
The Springville Antique Mall will have its Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enjoy Santa and live music with Angela & The Foxcars and guests from 3 to 5 p.m. The mall theme is Toyland Christmas. The front of the store will be decorated, and it will be a great place for family Christmas pictures. There will be refreshments and booths packed with great gifts. Bring your friends and family for a fun time to be enjoyed by all.
The Springville Preservation Society is tentatively planning to open the museum beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, every Thursday and Saturday (excluding Thanksgiving) until Christmas. Local artist Clay Allison will have his okra ornaments ready for sale. If you haven't seen them, they are the cutest things ever and will go fast. There are also Christmas ornaments, shirts and more. Make your plans now to go by and do a little Christmas shopping and support a great cause.
Calling all former basketball players from the Springville Tigers to an alumni game at Springville High School on Sunday, Nov., 8 at 2 p.m. Fun times, old friends and a cool shirt. Come on out and show the youngsters how to play basketball.
