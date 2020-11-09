SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Plan on spending time at Homestead Hollow Christmas in the Country this weekend

Homestead Hollow Christmas in the Country and Santa will be this weekend, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Homestead Hollow is full this festival with vendors featuring unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade, hand-decorated arts and crafts and vintage and antique goods. The festival makes for a great way to spend the day with family friendly events and make-your-own pictures with Santa.
Play areas, wagon rides, a petting zoo, bungee rides, a real moonshine still, working beehives, antique/vintage foods, wood carving, blacksmithing, soap making, quilting and wood stove cooking will all be part of the event
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 2 and under will be admitted free of charge. Groups of 20 or more are $6 apiece. Tickets will be available at the gates.
Homestead Hollow is in Springville, just 2 miles off Interstate 59, exit 154. There are 27 acres of parking, and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. A great outing for the whole family. A fun time for all at Homestead Hollow.
Stopwatch Urgent Care in Springville is back open now with 15 minute rapid COVID-19 testing available. Register on the website at www.stopwatchurgentcare.com.
Stopwatch Urgent Care is at 110 Legacy Park Way at exit 154 off I-59. The hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 205-719-1000.
While you are out and about, don't forget to enjoy the Historic District on Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Antique Mall will have Santa there from 3 to 5 p.m. and live music. Shop locally and enjoy our fine shops and restaurants.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !