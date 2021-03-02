Springville News: Multiple Springville students recognized

Congratulations to the following Springville students: C.J. Williams placed third in his division in the Class 5A-6A state wrestling championship. Trent Gilham placed fourth place in his division, and Chase Campbell finished eighth.
Clark McWhorter signed with Jacksonville State University for Rifle. The All-St. Clair County basketball team members MVP Ben Bianchi, Jake Goolsby and Cason Kersh for the boys team, and MVP Abbie Talton, Makalyn Kyser and Bella Bullington for the girls team.
Emily Sullens and Joseph Pope are now Alabama All State Band Members 2021.
Congratulations to Springville police officer Maggie Milazzo who was promoted to Sergeant on Monday, Feb. 2, 2021 by Chief Wayne Walton.
The Woodall Building in downtown Springville at 6415 Highway 11 is hosting its first annual Bridal Show on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don't miss this wedding planning extravaganza. The Bridal Runway Show will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 vendors, prizes and samples, refreshments, special guests Big Blue Box Productions and DJ Lee.
Save the date Springville for the second annual St. Clair County Cattlemen's Rodeo on March 12 and March 13 at the St. Clair County Arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!