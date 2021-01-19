SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Love your Springville Public Library this January

The Springville Public Library is currently open for curbside pickup only. Reserve your items online and a staff member will contact you when your items are ready, or call the main library or children's annex with your request. If you are not sure what you want, just ask for a mystery bag, which is full of picture books perfect for ages four to seven.
Local author Irene Latham has donated 150 to 200 picture books, chapter books and novels to the library for the mystery bags. Upon arrival, call the main building at 205-467-2339 and your items will be delivered to your car.
While you are at it, check out activity kits, book sets and flashcards for pre-school, elementary and middle grade students on a variety of subjects. Also check out Yoga with Nancy, Music and Movement, Virtual Homeschool Breakfast, Playaway Audio Books and more.
It is time to think about Pre-K Pre-Registration for next year. Pre-Registration is now open from Jan. 15 through March 11. Go to https://alprek.asapconnected.com, complete the pre-registration form and submit the birth certificate and proof of residence or visit www.children.alabama.gov and see pre-registration information under First Class Pre-K.
Mark your calendars now for the first annual Springville Classic Golf Tournament at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course on May 8. Proceeds will go toward computer bags for Springville Middle School students. Lunch will be provided, $400 per team. To sign up, contact aaron.cox@sccboe.org
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!