Springville News: Local museum now open on Saturdays

The Springville Police Department will conduct a closed multi-agency emergency training exercise at Springville High School on Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until noon. During this training event, there will be emergency vehicles at the school. This is a training exercise, not a real-life emergency. Please do not call 9-1-1. The high school will be closed to the public for the duration of the exercise.
Springville Elementary Meet the Teacher times have changed. Make note that the time is now from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 4 for kindergarten and fifth grade, Aug. 5 for Pre-K, second grade and fourth grade, and Aug. 6 for first grade and third grade.
The Springville Museum is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 6496 US Highway 11 (Main Street, across from Springville United Methodist Church). Stroll through the museum and marvel at the great artifacts and history on display. Look in every nook and cranny. Everywhere you turn you will find something from Springville's past to entertain and educate you. Don't miss the huge piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center buildings that were attacked on 9/11 on loan to the museum from Springville's Civil Air Patrol. It is an amazing piece of history. Bring your children, family and friends, they will love all this history and it is all free compliments of the Springville Preservation Society.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!