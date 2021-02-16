SPRINGVILLE NEWS: local first responders named Personnel of the Year

Springville Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Harvey, Lt. Newman "Skip" Davis, Dakota Putnam, Richard Meadows and Matthew Brown along with Moody Fire and Rescue were awarded the St. Clair County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year award from the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System.
They are being recognized for providing outstanding cardiac care that resulted in the resuscitation of two victims. Prompt CPR, early advanced life support and coordination care with the hospitals resulted in both patients recovering
Congratulations to Ms. Whiteside at Springville Middle School who was recognized during counselor appreciation week. Congratulations to Gage Frederick who announced his intention to play football at Huntington College, Parker Wells who signed a baseball scholarship with Bevill State, and Trey Windle who signed a baseball scholarship with Cornerstone University.
Good luck to Springville HIgh School Wrestlers Chase Campbell, Trent Gilham, Christopher Hyatt, Ian Orr, Peyton Splawn and C.J. Williams, who all qualified for the state tournament to be held in Huntsville today, Feb. 18 through Feb. 20.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!