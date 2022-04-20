Springville News: Local family to raise money for ovarian cancer research

The family of Carla Allison is raising money again this year for the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation for ovarian cancer research, to increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments and provide assistance to those undergoing treatment.
The family is accepting donations of $10 to the NLOCF to the Carla Allison Tribute Fund for a chance to win a Clay Allison original watercolor painting of your choosing in either 9x12 or 8x10 format. You can also enter a raffle at Hair by Emma for a chance to win a basket full of hair and beauty products valued over $100. One chance is $5 or five for $20.
Go by the salon at 5779 Main Street (Highway 11) to buy your tickets for this raffle. This drawing will be April 30. To donate and read Carla's story go on Facebook to Tribute Funds/Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation and click on Carla Jo Rutland Allison Fund. At the bottom of Carla's beautiful story is a Donate Now button. This family has raised close to $80,000 and this year's goal is to reach $100,000 by the Norma Livingston Mother Walk in May. For more information email CarlaTributeNLOCF@gmail.com.
The Springville Area Rotary Club has named its Students and Teachers of the Month for Springville High School. The Students of the Month are Bre Miller and Johnnie Wolf. Maranda Hicks and Coach Warren House are the Teachers of the Month. Congratulations to all.
Springville Area Chamber of Commerce features the St. Clair Springs Community Clothes Closet on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is a selection of gently used clothes, (new/opened) toys and a small selection of (new/unopened) home goods will be available to choose from.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!