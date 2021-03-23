Springville News: Local elementary student earns money for cancer research

Springville Elementary student Helena Layne has been working hard to earn money for her favorite charity for cancer research.
Layne, who is nearly 9 years old, has done odd jobs, saved her tooth fairy money and convinced her siblings to donate to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Through her hard work Helena has now donated $40, and as you know, every little bit helps. Congratulations Helena on a job well done.
The Springville Fire Department Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was prepared for the potential for severe weather recently by providing shelter operations and standing by to assist the fire and police departments with storm response.
This is a valuable resource for our community. If you would like training to respond to emergencies or to assist the community in times of need, contact CERT director Janet McCowan at janetmccowan@windstream.net.
Chief Richard Harvey of the Springville Fire Department has recently promoted some of the best of the best. Shree Bostick and Newman Davis were promoted to lieutenant, Graham Darnell and James Robinson were promoted to captain and Lieutenant Dennis Putnam was presented with his shield.
Congratulations to the Springville Middle School baseball team for winning the St. Clair County baseball tournament.
Congratulations to the Springville varsity girls track team for a 13th-place finish at the Cullman Invitational track and field meet. Congratulations to Beth Ann Tucker, who won the 1,600 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 22 seconds and to the 4x800 relay team that finished in fifth place.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!