Springville News: Local Boy Scout collects flags for proper retirement

Congratulations to Caleb Crumpton, a Boy Scout Troop member here in Springville. For his Eagle Scout Project, he is collecting American Flags in need of retirement. If you have tattered, faded or torn flags Caleb has handmade flag disposal boxes located at the Springville Antique Mall and Springville First United Methodist Church. If your Old Glory has become Faded Glory, drop it in the box at any time of the day or night, and it will be properly and reverently retired. This is a great project and a great idea. Another city has even requested Caleb's boxes. Thank you, Caleb, for your respect for Old Glory.
A big thank you to chief Wayne Walton, the entire Springville Police Department, all local law enforcement, the Springville Fire Department, and all who participated in the Springville Police Night Out recently. The event was fun, informative, and a great time for all. Support law enforcement.
Gospo Electric is hosting a Small Business Block Party for Springville Businesses on Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smoke House Burgers and BBQ on Marietta Road. Come get to know the local businesses and business owners of Springville. There will be music, food, bounce houses for the kids and door prizes.
