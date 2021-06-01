Springville News: Local band students awarded college scholarships

Congratulations to Springville High School Director of Bands, Aaron Saxon and the 2021 Tiger Band seniors and scholarship winners.
Those receiving scholarships were Chandler Mobley with the Adam Price Memorial Scholarship, Nathan Talarico with the David Curren Scholarship, Danny Thach with the Frank Buckner Memorial Scholarship and Matthew Love with the SHS Band Director's Scholarship.
Coming up this weekend, The fifth annual Loedown Car, Truck and Bike Show 2021 and Crawfish Boil will be this Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, at Homestead Hollow. Classic modified cars, trucks and bikes will be featured at the event. The gates open on Friday at noon for vendor setup and registration. Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. with live music and crawfish boil until 10 p.m.
On Saturday the gates open at 8 a.m. There will be games, auction/raffle and live bands on the main stage. Bring your family and friends and lawn chairs and spend the day. For more information email homesteadhollow.com.
The Distinguished Young Women of St. Clair County 2022 Scholarship Program Showcase will be Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Springville Middle School auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m. General admission is $10 at the door.
The Springville Museum is now open. Recently 284 Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders visited the museum. These kids were great and donated some of their own money to the museum. They were also well-mannered and a credit to the Springville School System.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!