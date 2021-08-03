Springville News: Laura Wilkerson’s mural at Springville Middle now complete

A huge thank you to Laura Wilkerson for her amazing talent and creativity to bring some life to Springville Middle School by designing and painting a colorful and amazing mural that will make the students so proud.
This project was truly a labor of love by decorating the back of the band room between the middle school and the elementary school where the buses park. Drive by and take a look or go to Springville Elementary School on Facebook and scroll down to see this creative work of art.
Congratulations to Springville High School students and teachers. The 2021 Advanced Placement scores are in. Springville High School had 109 passing scores which is a huge increase from 88 in 2020. This is SHS's best year in AP.
We have a new business in town. Klarissa's Cupcake Camper and Cakes has some of the most beautiful and delicious cakes and cupcakes around and is now available for pop-up sales, hosting camper parties (with decorate your own cupcakes) and baking up treats for parties, weddings and events. Follow Klarissa's Cupcake Camper and Cakes on Facebook for information on upcoming pop-ups, peruse the luscious creations and place your order.
A back-to-school free haircut event is set for Aug. 7 from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. at 8088 U.S. Hwy 11 in Springville. It will be first come, first serve. Kona ice will be available from noon until 2 p.m. Bring your student by and get ready to go back to school with a fresh cut.
The event is presented by Russell Realty Group (Justin and Bethany Russell-Realtor-Local Realty) and Local Pest & Mosquito.
