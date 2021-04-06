Springville news: Know your local storm shelters

The Springville Fire Department wants you to know the location of three community storm shelters in our area. One is located at 210 Walker Drive next to the fire station, the next one is at 370 Springville Station (Walmart Shopping Center) at the Sports Complex and tennis courts, and the last one is at 585 Village Springs Road next to the VFW building. Go to the Springville Fire Department Facebook page for videos and more information about the community storm shelters.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Spring Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 10 from 7-11 a.m. The menu includes orange juice, milk, coffee, sausage and all the pancakes you can eat. Eat in or take out. Cost is $6 each. The breakfast will be held at Station #1 at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the armory). Please join them for good food and fellowship and help your fire district.
If you do online transactions, the city of Springville has now designated two parking spaces right next to the Springville Police Department called, "safe zones." These two spaces are painted blue and yellow so they are easily recognizable. If you feel uncomfortable meeting someone to conduct online transactions such as buying, selling or trading consider accessing the safe zones which have 24 hour, 7 day a week surveillance for your safety.
April 4 was National School Librarian Day and Springville High School would like to thank Librarian Amanda Umphrey for keeping the library in working order, for being a tech go to person, a Key Club Sponsor and AP coordinator.
Sign up now for the Springville Classic Golf Event on May 8 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Lakes Country Club in Pinson. Proceeds will go towards computer bags for Springville Middle School students. Lunch provided, $400 per team, prizes and golf. This annual charity golf event is for the benefit of Springville Middle School students. Space is limited to the first 25 teams to register at www.sccboe.org/sms. or aaron.cox@sccboe.org
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!