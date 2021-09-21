Springville News: Homestead Hollow to host Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend

The Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and children ages two and under will be admitted free of charge. Groups of 20 or more $6 a person. Tickets will be available at the gates.
Homestead Hollow is located in Springville, just two miles off Interstate 59 from exit 154. There are 27 acres of parking and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. Arts and crafts, pioneer demonstrations, delicious food and entertainment. For the kids there is a petting zoo, wagon rides, bungee jumps and face painting. Come on out and join the fun at Homestead Hollow.
The Springville Preservation Society will be having The Rock School Ice Cream "Sundae" event on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Old Rock School on Pine Street from 2-4 p.m. Come and renew friendships, relive childhood memories and see the improvements and free ice cream. There is no admission charge and you can take a guided tour or take your time exploring the building. There will also be a gift shop. It is the 100th year of the Old Rock School.
Congratulations to the Springville cross country boys team, which took first place at the recent Fairview Invitational. Congratulations to the Springville Tigers on their 24-21 football win over Scottsboro. Come on out and support your school.
Welcome to a new business in town. The Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ located at 285 Marietta Drive. Their phone number is 205-452-2628. They have indoor dining, outdoor dining and call ins are welcome. They have a huge menu with something for everyone. Give them a try and support our local businesses.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!