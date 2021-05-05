Springville News: Homestead Hollow is on its way, SHS Key Club takes state

Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival will be next weekend, May 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A family friendly event with play areas, wagon rides, a petting zoo, bungee rides, a real moonshine still, working beehives, handmade, hand decorated arts and crafts, antique/vintage foods, wood carving, blacksmithing, soap making, quilting and wood stove cooking.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages three to 12-years-old and children ages two and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available at the gates. Homestead Hollow is located in Springville, just two miles off I-59, exit 154.
There are 27 acres of free parking and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. A great outing for the whole family.
Congratulations to Springville High School concert band members and Mr. Saxon on achieving the highest rating possible in their State Music Performance Assessment. Straight superiors in the midst of a strange and different year.
The Springville High School Key Club volunteered to work in the concession stand this baseball season. The Key Club motto is "Caring — Our way of Life."
In addition, The Key Club 2021 State Convention results were first place for single best service project and major emphasis service project.
They also were given the Diamond Achievement award, while SHS Key Club advisor Mrs. Umphrey was given the Governor’s award. Club member and outgoing State Governor was named a scholarship recipient.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!