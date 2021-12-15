Springville News: Highway 11 Nutrition comes to Springville

The children and youth of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church recently presented a wonderful Christmas program.
The children participating in the program were Anna Lee, Julia Lee, Brooklyn Beason, Abbey Hall, Landry Hall, Ella Lee, Ava McGinnis, Virginia Onuszkanycz, Maddie Phillips, Lily Pyle, Jackson Beason, Banks Hall, Sam Phillips, Brynlee Beason, Grant McGinnis, James Pyle, August Yoerg and Ivey Onuszkanycz. The story, costumes, set design, programs and music by guest pianist Glenda Tucker were truly a blessing. Congratulations to all who volunteered their time and efforts to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Springville welcomes a new business in town called Highway 11 Nutrition at 6215 Highway 11. The phone number is 205-946-7017. Highway 11 Nutrition has all natural drinks full of vitamins and energy, your favorite loaded teas, birthday shakes, doughnut shots, jingle bell jam, gifts and stocking stuffers, gift cards and more. Stop by and visit and remember to shop local.
Congratulations to Springville Elementary School spelling bee winners. The first place winner was Danny Bryan while second place went to Dillon Johnson.
Springville High School students collected a little over 400 toys for the Springville High School SADD and Springville Police Department toy drive. Thank you, students.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!