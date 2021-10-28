Springville News: Have you visited downtown Springville lately?

Have you been to the historic downtown Springville lately? Especially on Thursday evenings?
This past week, our beautiful Nichols Nook was open and welcoming everyone. Laster Sundries was open with yummy ice cream and more, karaoke was loud and fun with lots of participation, wonderful food was being served by Main Street Italian Bistro and La Cabanita both inside and out in the courtyard, and our new Smoke House Burgers and BBQ was hosting cornhole tournaments, music, great food and more.
It is great to live in and near our town. Don't forget to visit our great boutiques, shops and more and remember the museum is now open Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where local artist Clay Allison will soon have his 2021 Christmas cards and ornaments on display and for sale. Don't miss Clay's okra and gourd angels, santas, snowmen and more. Support our local businesses, there are lots of choices and something for everyone.
Congratulations to Springville's flag-football all-stars who are going to the state tournament in Albertville on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold a Christmas decorations sale Friday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donations of Christmas items would be appreciated and will be accepted at Station No. 1, located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the armory) between Monday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 11.
Springville Elementary School congratulates their Red Ribbon contest winner, Jared Wynn. His ribbon is their official 2021 Red Ribbon. Congratulations to Mrs. Shannon Carter, the new assistant principal at Springville Elementary.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!