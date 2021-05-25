Springville News: Have a happy Memorial Day

Have a safe and wonderful Memorial Day on Monday and remember the real reason for this holiday, the brave men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron 126 and VFW Post 3229 will be presenting a Memorial Day program at the Veteran's Monument at Big Springs Park at 8:30 a.m. Bring your family and friends and take a few minutes to honor and respect those who gave their all for our freedom and our country.
Congratulations to Coach Brandon Easterwood and the Springville High School Lady Tigers Softball team who recently played in the Class 6A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The Tigers are our county champs, area champs and regional qualifiers. They fought hard and showed grit and determination throughout the competition.
Although they came up a little short, they represented Springville well and we are so proud of them. Their focus is always on softball but they also took some time recently to set examples for the young students at the elementary school with the car line, the Pledge of Allegiance and reading to some of the classes.
The Chamber of Commerce says we have a new business in town. A locally owned service oriented business that specializes in turf care and pest control. EnviroSpray will go above and beyond for their customers. Give them a call at 205-577-9664 or email info@enviro-spray.com
Your news must be submitted to me by Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!