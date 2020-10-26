SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Halloween events coming up this Saturday

Mark your calendars now for happy Halloween fun as the Springville Pediatrics second annual Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon until 3 p.m. at Big Springs Park.
Come and enjoy good food, good music, carnival games, a costume contest and more.
Also, the Witches Bike Ride will be coming through at 2 p.m. This is a fun event, with ladies of Springville dressed in witches attire and riding their bikes through town. All sponsor proceeds will go towards the Springville schools. Bring your family and friends to town, shop with our local merchants and have a great day.
The Church at Bradford Road wants to invite you to another fun event.
Enjoy the candy and experience live spooky stories Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Homestead Hollow. There will be a trunk-or-treat with decorated trunks but no personal contact. The kids will pick up candy that has been spread across tables in front of the trunks. So dress up and join the fun. Remember to spread out and leave room between you and other guests.
Springville Tiger Pride News: Congratulations to the Springville Tigers for their win over Arab recently during the Military Appreciation Game. Congratulations to the seniors who applied to college on College Application Day last Friday, Oct. 23.
The Junior Beta Club turned the Springville Park pink. Over 700 shirts were sold, and all proceeds will be donated to UAB cancer research. The annual Key Club poinsettia sale is taking orders through Nov. 2, with delivery after Thanksgiving. Call the school to place an order or email amanda.umphrey@sccboe.org. Support these students and our schools.
