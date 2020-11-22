SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Grocery program for seniors announced

Starting in December, the Springville Senior Center is partnering with Burton's Grocery and the Springville Police Department to ensure our Springville seniors are taken care of.
If you are a senior citizen or know of a senior citizen inside the Springville city limits who cannot drive or lives by themselves, call the Springville Senior Center at 205-577-6153 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The senior will call in their grocery list to Burton’s and get the cost. He/she will then notify the senior center their groceries are ready to be picked up. The Springville Police Department will pick the payment up and go to Burton’s and return to the senior with the receipt and groceries.
The Springville Senior Center, Burton’s and Chief Wayne Walton and his staff want to ensure our seniors’ needs are taken care of.
This service will be organized so the police are not running all day, everyday delivering groceries. There will be set days and times to be announced at a future date. If you are interested or know someone in need of this service, call the Springville Senior Center for more information.
Middle school cheerleaders
Congratulations to the Springville Middle School cheerleaders. They did great at regionals and received a bid to the state finals.
Jr. Beta Club
Thank you to the Junior Beta Club, which turned Springville pink in October and sold over 700 pink shirts, with all the proceeds donated to UAB cancer research.
Congrats, Mrs. Wilkerson
Congratulations to Mrs. Wilkerson of Springville Elementary, who was awarded Elementary Art Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Art Education Association.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !