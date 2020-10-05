SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Get involved with the Springville Preservation Society

SPRINGVILLE -- Want to know what is going on with the many projects of the Springville Preservation Society and possibly get involved and help preserve the history of Springville?
The Society is having Zoom meetings you can attend by just sending your email address to Frank Waid. The next Zoom meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. If you want to attend, please send a text or email with your email address, and you will receive an invitation with the link for the meeting.
For more information or if you want to attend, call 205-837-7790 for text message, or email frankwwaid@gmail.com
Congratulations to the Springville Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams. They are the St. Clair County Tournament Champions.
Calling all ladies of Springville (18 or older) who enjoy riding their bikes, dressing up, having fun and raising money for the schools. The Springville Witches Bike Ride will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. The ride will be from Springville Middle School to the four-way stop and back.
The entry fee is $100 (due Saturday, Oct. 24) and all proceeds will go to the Springville schools. This will be a fun fundraiser, and sponsors are needed. Ladies dress in witches attire and ride through town. This is not a race, just fun entertainment. No candy may be given out. Best behavior, please. Register at the Olde post office on Main Street.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !