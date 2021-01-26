SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Fire and police departments complete CPR & AED training

Chief Richard Harvey and the members of the Springville Fire Department and Chief Wayne Walton and members of the Springville Police Department recently completed CPR and AED training.
Thank you to Mayor Dave Thomas and the Springville City Council for funding this potentially life saving program. Following the training, new Cardiac Solutions AEDs will now be deployed in all Springville Police vehicles.
—Springville High School welcomes Jon Clements as head football coach. Coach Clements attended Jacksonville State University and played baseball at JSU. He has coached for 14 years and teaches physical education.
Clements was a former head coach at Corner and has previously been offensive coordinators at Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville. The Springville Tigers family welcomes Coach Clements, his wife, Meg, and daughter Amelia to our community.
There will be a SHS Tiger Band Auxiliary interest meeting Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the SHS gymnasium for eligible students in grades 8 through 11. This meeting will cover information such as costs, tryout dates and expectations along with an information packet. Interested students are required to attend this meeting and a parent/guardian is strongly suggested to join the student in attending.
