Springville News: Events to love at the Springville Public Library in April

Join Mrs. Shallon at Springville Public Library for crafts, snacks and fun with your preschooler with Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in April. The library will also host Planting and Gardening for Kids on Wednesday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for both of these events. To register, call the Library at (205) 467-2339.
Karaoke is back on Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Courtyard Under the Stars. Main Street Italian Bistro and Humberto LA Cabanita DE invite everyone and all ages to come out and join the fun.
Springville High School students volunteered their time during elective classes to help the St. Clair Sav-A-Life Center with a very large mail out. Springville High Star Teacher of the Month is Shannon Slaughter. Coach Slaughter teaches AP U.S. History and Honors and Standard 10 U.S. History.
Mrs. Brittany Newbold of Springville Middle School was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year for St. Clair County. Happy Assistant Principals week to Mr. Aaron Kyle Cox. Congratulations to Lyric Summers Miss Springville Middle School 2021.
Congratulations to Mrs. Ginger Allison Star Teacher of the Quarter at Springville Elementary School.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!