SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Don’t miss our own ‘leg lamp’ (with photos)

Springville has its own little bit of nostalgia right in the downtown historic district.
Do you remember the famous leg lamp from the movie “The Christmas Story”? Just outside of the Antique Mall is our very own leg lamp, designed and constructed by local resident Gary Earnest.
If that lamp doesn't bring a smile to your face, I don't know what does. Make sure you go by the Antique Mall and see the leg lamp. It is on one of the poles and is clearly visible from the road.
Gary is also "Santa" during the Homestead Hollow weekend and a vendor at the Antique Mall.
Gary and his wife, Martha, love Springville and the Christmas parades. You can't miss them. Gary has beard lights, and Martha has a vintage 1950s Christmas tree hat that was bought at Loveman’s about 25 years ago. They are two more Springville residents who love this town.
Thank you to the Springville High School Key Clubbers who were at Walmart recently ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
Congratulations Springville High School English language arts teacher Amy Box, who recently became nationally board certified.
Congratulations to Springville Elementary School students Kinley Churchill and Danny Bryan, who won first and second place, respectively, in the spelling bee.
