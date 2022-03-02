Springville News: Davis Lake Fire District to hold fundraiser

The Davis Lake Fire District will hold a Spaghetti Lunch on Sunday, March 6, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad, bottled water and dessert. Take out only. Cost is $9 each. Tickets will be available at the door. The lunch will be held at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville. We are located across the street from the National Guard Armory. All proceeds go toward Fire District expenses.
Welcome a new business in town. Sewing Machine Mart opened Jan. 5 at 300 Springville Station Blvd, Suite 800 (Walmart Shopping Center). Sewing Machine Mart is an authorized dealer for Baby Lock, Husqvarna Viking and Pfaff products. Service on all makes and models. Stocked with threads, notions, pins, power cords and much more. They also offer classes to help you learn the tricks of the trade from quilting to embroidery and decorative designing. For more information call 205-870-1931.
Congratulations to 94.1 FM The River's Teacher of the Week recipient Springville High School's AP U.S History and 10th grade History teacher Shannon Slaughter.
The Springville Public Library will have a Writers' Group on the 1st Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. All writers aged 18 and up are invited to this monthly support group.
Your news must be submitted to me by Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!