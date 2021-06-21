Springville News: Davis Lake Fire District to hold fourth annual barbecue sale

Congratulations to the Springville High School Varsity cheerleaders and their sponsor, Mrs. Morrison, for great success at Cheer camp. Seven girls were invited to try out for UCA staff, six All-American, one staff-selected pin-it-forward award, and two team-selected pin-it-forward awards. They placed second in sideline, second in cheer and third in camp routine. This team worked hard learning new material, switching people around for stunts, walking five miles on top of it all, and sharing personal space with others. Their hard work paid off. Congratulations to all.
The Springville Elementary theme for 2021-22 school year is "The Next Level." Taking SES towards Next Level thinking, Next Level teaching, Next Level students.
The Davis Lake Fire District Fourth Annual BBQ Sale will be on Friday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and July 3 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The BBQ will be held at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Rd. in Springville (across from the National Guard Armory). Boston Butts or a slab of Ribs are $30 dollars each. All meat is grilled, vacuum sealed and frozen. Order now by calling 205-467-3533. Please leave a message. You will be called back to confirm your order. All proceeds go toward equipment and operational expenses of the Fire District. Donations may be tax-deductible. Please contact your tax person.
The Nichols Nook Grand Re-Opening will be today, June 24. Be sure to tell your friends and drop in to enjoy this happy day. Drink Coffee, Read Books and Be Happy.
Things to love at your library: adults are invited to attend one of the Springville Library's relaxing Chair Yoga and Mat Yoga Classes or explore Genealogy with local experts. Adult classes are held in the Main Library. For more information or to register, call 205-467-2339. Space is limited.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!