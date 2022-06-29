Springville News: Davis Lake Fire District to hold annual July 4th Boston butt sale this weekend

Springville Fire & Rescue, along with family and friends, dedicated the Jared Echols Memorial Garden recently. A lifelong resident of Springville, firefighter and paramedic Jared Echols passed away on June 17, 2019, while participating in training at the Anniston Regional Training Center. The ceremony included the unveiling of the permanent monument honoring Jared's service to the City of Springville, as well as the laying of a wreath remembering the three-year anniversary of Jared's passing. Jared's smile and positive personality may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual July 4th Boston butt and ribs sale on Friday, July 1, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cost is $ 35 for butts and $ 32 for ribs. All meat is "cooked in the pit" over hickory wood, vacuum sealed and frozen. The sale will be held at Station # 1, located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory). To order, please call 205-467-3533 and leave your name and number. You will be called back to confirm your order. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the District. Donations may be tax-deductible. Please check with your tax person.
The 7U Tiger All-Stars representing Springville finished fifth in the state baseball tournament recently. They competed with the best teams in the Gold Major bracket and fought hard. Congratulations to all the 7U Tiger All-Stars on a job well done.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers