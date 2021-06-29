Springville News: Davis Lake Fire District bush truck now up and running

The Board and Firefighters of Davis Lake Fire District would like to send a thank you to all who contributed to the repair of the Brush Truck through the Go Fund Me account and other donations. The truck is back in service and doing well. This truck is especially helpful this time of year as we often have woodland fires, wildfires and brush fires. In addition, we can decrease response time due to the truck's capabilities, such as the ease of transporting firefighters and equipment to the scene. We can also help other communities and cities in their times of need.
The Springville 8U All-Star Tigers placed third in the recent state tournament and will now move on to the Dizzy Dean Little League World Series. Shirts are still available at The Farmhouse and Laster Sundries for $20 each or $35 for two. Your purchases and contributions will continue to help. Thank you for your support.
Don't miss a summer full of fun, food, entertainment and learning at the Springville Library. Read and share the library's newsletter to learn about all the exciting programs offered for all ages this summer. On Facebook, go to Springville Public Library and enjoy.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!