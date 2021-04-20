Springville News: Congratulating local first responders

The Springville Police Department would like to congratulate dispatcher Anna Whitehead Melton with St. Clair County Central Dispatch for receiving the Alabama APCO Award of Excellence for consistently exceeding expectations in emergency communications.
Also, congratulations to Robbie Young, who has spent 22 years at Central Dispatch as a 911 dispatcher and shift supervisor. She has been promoted to training coordinator/administrative assistant. Robbie will use her leadership and experience to teach dispatchers continuing education so they can continue to excel in the field.
The Springville Police Department would like to remind you to lock your vehicles at night. Most car break-ins are a crime of opportunity. Lock it or lose it.
Congratulations are in order for Springville High School's Mighty Band from Tiger Land 2021-2022 drum majors Abby Royal and Will Galloway.
The Springville Public Library Teen Advisory Board is looking for members. TAB is a group of teen volunteers who earn service hours volunteering at library events, assisting in the library and meeting to review books and plan teen events. If you are interested in becoming a member, contact Mrs. Shallon at 205-467-2339.
