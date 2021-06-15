Springville News: Congrats to Tigers softball All-State team members

The Alabama High School Athletic Association named the following four Springville Softball Lady Tigers to the 2021 All-State Softball Team in Class 6A: Senior center fielder Mckenzie Brown was named to the first team, Seniors Tatum Bartlett and Reagan Cornelius and Junior Makalyn Kyser were named to the second team. Congratulations to all.
Springville High School's Coach David Umphrey has been awarded a $2,000 Learning & Leadership Grant from the NEA Foundation. Coach Umphrey will visit several National Parks where he will document his experience with photos and videos to share with his students and fellow teachers, enhancing his knowledge and enriching his teaching.
Register your young artist for the Art Adventure Camp, which will be held Wednesday through Friday, July 7-9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for first through fifth graders at Christ Community Church in Springville. For more information, call Claire Henning at 205-908-6494.
Welcome to new businesses in town: Isabella Anya Body Waxing Studio, located at 6290 U.S. Highway 11 (Main Street). Specializing in full body waxing services for women and select services for men. For more information, call 205-452-2722. The Little Emporium, located at 6426 U.S. Highway 11 (Main Street). A retail consignment shop with soaps, bath bombs, home decor, handmade jewelry and ceramic classes. For more information, call 205-452-2554.
The Little House Welcome Center at 66 Walker Drive has been spruced up and is now open for rentals for birthday parties, luncheons, classes, meetings, etc. The Little House is a beautifully restored St. Clair Springs cabin (circa 1835), which was renovated by the Springville Preservation Society. A great venue for your next event. For more information, call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Your news must be submitted to me by Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!