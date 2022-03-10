Springville News: Congrats to the Springville High School band

Congratulations to Band Director Aaron Saxon and the Springville High School concert band for their performance in the Alabama Bandmasters Association music performance assessment.
They scored all ones in every category from every judge for their prepared concert music performance. It was a great day for the mighty band from Springville Land. Hard work pays off.
On this Saturday, March 12, the Springville Police Department will host "Coffee with the Chief'' from 9 a.m. until noon in the front lobby of 180 Church (next to Burton's on Highway 11 in Springville). Come spend the morning with Chief Wayne Walton and members of your Springville Police Department and share some coffee and conversation. You can RSVP by email to wwalton@springvillepd.com or Gburns@springvillepd.com or call the police department at 205-467-2701.
As part of "Read Across America," Springville High School Beta Club and Key Club students recently were guest readers to Springville Elementary's students. Congratulations to the Key Club who won four first-place awards recently at the state convention.
Springville Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 online membership is open. Join now and help support our local businesses. To join online go to Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and scroll down for the link.
Daylight Savings time begins this Sunday, March 13. Remember to change your clocks and "Spring Forward."
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!