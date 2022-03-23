Springville News: Congrats to Miss Springville 2022 Scarlett Cofield

The Springville Public Library says Love Your Library This March: Local Artist Claire Henning will be holding a Spring Break art event March 29-30 for children ages 4-12.
Space is limited so call to reserve your spot. Also, all sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to join our Teen Advisory Board for lawn games. The games will begin March 31 at 3 p.m. For more information on these events, call the library at 205-467-2339.
Welcome to a new business in town, The Gingham Tiger. The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce recently had a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of this business which specializes in personalization using embroidery, sublimation and vinyl as well as gifts and more. Always remember to shop local and visit the Gingham Tiger at 6329 US Highway 11 (Main Street). Check out their Facebook page or for more information call 205-452-2312.
Congratulations Miss Springville 2022, Scarlett Cofield. She will inherit the crown from Miss Springville 2021 Abby Daniels. The Miss Springville Pageant is a scholarship pageant for young ladies from Springville High School.
The SpringvilleTigers fought hard but came up one run short in the county softball tournament recently and placed runner-ups. Congratulations to Bella Bullington, Tori Barnes and Makalyn Kyser for making the All-St. Clair County tournament team.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!