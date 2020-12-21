SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Christmas spirit alive in Springville schools

The Christmas spirit has been evident in our schools this past week.
Argo Hardware and Massey, Stotser and Nichols provided lunch to the middle school and elementary school faculties and staff. The lunches were catered by Tasteful Touch.
The middle school also thanks Service Star for its donation of disinfectant supplies. The high school faculty thanks the Springville Anglers for recently providing them with doughnuts.
The Springville FFA student service leaders and Beta Club students participated in the Wreaths Across America as they laid wreaths on veterans’ graves in our local cemeteries this past weekend.
Congratulations to Natalie Poarch on winning the Springville Middle School spelling bee and congratulations to runner-up Elisabeth Hoffman.
The Springville Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade was amazing. The weather cooperated at the last hour, and the parade went on as planned and was enjoyed by all.
Merry Christmas from our house to yours. We hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas, and always remember the real reason for the season.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !