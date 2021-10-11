Springville News: Celebrating National Police Week 2021

The Springville Police Department reminds us that this week is National Police Week.
National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and support while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Show your support for law enforcement by putting a blue ribbon on your house or mailbox or a blue light in your window. Our police department is "Springville Strong'' and thanks the people of our city for their support. Please remember our officers in your prayers.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold a spaghetti lunch Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and bottled water, all for only $9. The meal will be take-out only because of COVID-19. Tickets will be available at the door. The lunch will be held at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across the street from the National Guard Armory). All proceeds go toward expenses of the fire district.
Congratulations to head coach Jon Clements and the Springville Tigers for their 24-21 victory over Pell City Panthers on Friday night. The Tigers will take on the Oxford Yellow Jackets here at home Friday at 7 p.m. Come on out, see a great game and support our team.
The Springville High School Alumni Basketball Game will be Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Springville Gymnasium. All former Tigers basketball players are invited to attend.
Don't forget White's Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration this weekend at 400 White's Mountain Lane in Springville. Great period music with Bluegrass performed by local musicians. There will be fun for all. Admission is free.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!