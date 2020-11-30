SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Beta Club’s food drive proves successful (column)

The Springville High School Beta Club collected over 2,300 cans of food during the annual Beta Club Canned Food Drive and donated them to the Pleasant Hill Church Mission Food Pantry.
In addition, Jeff Smith and the basketball team worked hard to deliver all of the canned goods to the Mission. The students did an awesome job.
The Springville High School Key Clubbers finished up their annual poinsettia sale, which benefitted Children's Hospital and other local missions. They broke last year's record by selling over 100 more poinsettias. Congratulations on all their hard work, and to the JV boys basketball team for helping unload the truck.
Springville's Christmas parade 2020 will be Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Through the Decades." Visit the Springville Chamber Facebook page or go to Springville City Hall if you are interested in filling out a parade application.
Remember, the deadline for the Springville Pediatrics Toys For Tots collections is Dec. 12. Stop by the Springville Pediatrics office at 350 Springville Station Blvd. and drop off a new, unwrapped toy and be entered to win a Christmas basket full of treats for the entire family.
