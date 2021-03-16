Springville News: All About Azaleas

Springville residents, do you love azaleas? Don't miss the free webinar series “All About Azaleas'' on March 25, April 22, May 20 and June 10 at 6 p.m. hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in partnership with the Alabamensa Chapter of the Azalea Society of America and the Davis Arboretum at Auburn University.
Zoom registration is required. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. For more information Google All About Azaleas webinars or call Shane Harris at 256-825-1050 or harria5@auburn.edu.
The Springville High School Tigers recently won the St. Clair County softball championship. Congratulations to all the seniors who were honored on Senior Night.
The Springville Public Library is hosting “Storytime With Mrs. Shallon.” Small group preschool storytime is back. Register to attend in person at the library on Tuesdays or Thursdays at noon. Attendance is limited so be sure to reserve your space by calling the annex at 205-467-7261. Children will receive bagged take-home crafts. Snacks will not be provided at this time. Masks are required for adults and children older than 6.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!